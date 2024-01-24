 Skip to content

Conflict FPS Playtest update for 24 January 2024

UPDATE 24 JAN 2024 - Player Uniform Now Matches Body Seen by Enemy and Teammates

24 JAN 2024

  • CHANGED: The uniform of the player's arms holding the weapon is now the same uniform your enemy and teammates will see.

