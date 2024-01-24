Lucky Island version update v0.5.1

Lucky Island version update - early access version

Updated version: v0.5.1

Dear players,

Thank you for your continuous support and love for "Lucky Island." The 0.5.1 version update is now live, and here are the detailed changes:

Update:

New Slot Machine talent Cards

Introduced brand new talent cards to the slot machine, adding more strategy and fun to your island management.

New Types of Slot Machine Cards: Slot Machine Material Cards and Slot Machine Passive Cards

Two new categories of slot machine cards have been added, including material cards and passive cards, bringing more diversity to your gaming experience.

Correction of In-Game Display Errors

This update reviews in-game displays and addresses potential issues, ensuring a smoother experience.

Correction of Text Errors

Text errors found in the game have been corrected, enhancing the overall quality of the gaming experience.

New Countdown Reminder Feature

To help players better track the game progress, a countdown reminder feature has been added to ensure timely awareness of crucial moments.

New Game Guide Link

You can now access the game guide within the game, providing an easily understanding of game mechanics and gameplay.

New Stage Restart Feature for Insufficient Daily Requirements Settlement

When daily requirements are insufficient , Lucky Island now offers an option to restart the stage, ensuring smooth gameplay.

Stage Restart Feature Added to Menu Panel

The menu panel now includes a stage restart feature, allowing you more flexibility in managing your island's development.

Demo Version Update

The content of the demo version is synchronized with the latest Lucky Island version(v0.5.1), allowing new players to experience the most up-to-date features.

I hope that this update enriches your gaming experience. If you have any feedback or suggestions, please feel free to let us know. Wishing you delightful moments in "Lucky Island"!

Upcoming Update Goals: