Scrapping Simulator update for 24 January 2024

Hotfix v0.36.1

Build 13254876

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix v0.36.1 is now available.

This is just a small patch to fix a few bugs contained within v0.36

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed Crucible duplicating Mats when Saving with Mats, then saving without.

  • Added a Patch for v0.36 Saves where spawn-able Purchases such as the Crucible and Ingot Carry Box weren't marked as 'Placed' upon opening the box thus causing Fix Commands to think the Item had not yet been Bought/Placed.

  • Fixed Spawn-able Items from Boxes such as the Crucible and Ingot Carry Box not being marked as 'Placed' upon opening the box.

  • Renamed the 'Furnace Kit' Category to 'Base Metal Refining'

  • Fixed the Dollar '$' sign for the Solar Extension panel being inside the Solar Models.

