Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

Reworked project file formats, all save in a more efficient format and will be compatible with targets other than PC.

Added virtual key support to game over.

Fixed a bug with subtracting from a null variable.

There may be a bug with the MacOS version. If there is, please reach out on Steam or Discord and I can double check your project/data. support@rpg-architect.com if neither of those work for you. I just need more samples before I can figure out the exact point of failure, if it still exists.