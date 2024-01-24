 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RPG Architect update for 24 January 2024

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13254849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reworked project file formats, all save in a more efficient format and will be compatible with targets other than PC.
  • Added virtual key support to game over.
  • Fixed a bug with subtracting from a null variable.

There may be a bug with the MacOS version. If there is, please reach out on Steam or Discord and I can double check your project/data. support@rpg-architect.com if neither of those work for you. I just need more samples before I can figure out the exact point of failure, if it still exists.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2158671 Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158672 Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158673 Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674 Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link