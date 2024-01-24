 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HyperLeague Heroes update for 24 January 2024

v6.1 - Quality of life changes

Share · View all patches · Build 13254658 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Hidden rooms & the "Choose Your Sidekick" screen can be disabled to speed up grinding
-Scrapping gear now gives obsidian as well
-Changed wording on HLH Tower boosts to make it more clear that the gains scale to your heroes' levels

Changed files in this update

Depot 1846031 Depot 1846031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link