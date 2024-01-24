 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Source update for 24 January 2024

Hotfix #1 Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 13254610 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added skip button to quickly skip through the already viewed dialogue
  • told Villain to be a little bit quieter in certain scene
  • removed Eva's backpack from one of the scenes since she was not supposed to have it anymore

Changed files in this update

Depot 2409701 Depot 2409701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link