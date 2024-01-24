v0.0.7.3 Live Now! -- Anticheat and Server Performance Improvements

The changes/additions for this update are the following:

Added locked crate server event

Added "Killed by" section on death screen

Added multiple item crafting UI (ability to craft an item x amount of times at once)

Added charcoal & gunpowder

Added moonlight

Removed aim cone

Fixed left handed gun handling

Fixed team system (Hopefully)

Fixed ability to place deployables inside of terrain features

Improved server lag

Improved bag timer accuracy

Improved item despawning

Improved base loading reliability

Improved day/night cycle syncing

Minor improvements to bow mechanics

This update unfortunately does not include voice chat. We've been spending a lot of our time focusing on security, bug fixes, server lag, and minor features. Now that these things are hopefully out of the way and things are more stabilized, we're going to start focusing on reimplementing voice chat and animals, and adding more content. We've already made substantial progress on voice chat and animals, but there are some improvements we need to make before the next update. Once the new voice chat system is completed, we will update the server and client.

Thank you for your continued support. We'll keep you updated!