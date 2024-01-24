v0.0.7.3 Live Now! -- Anticheat and Server Performance Improvements

The changes/additions for this update are the following:
- Added locked crate server event
- Added "Killed by" section on death screen
- Added multiple item crafting UI (ability to craft an item x amount of times at once)
- Added charcoal & gunpowder
- Added moonlight
- Removed aim cone
- Fixed left handed gun handling
- Fixed team system (Hopefully)
- Fixed ability to place deployables inside of terrain features
- Improved server lag
- Improved bag timer accuracy
- Improved item despawning
- Improved base loading reliability
- Improved day/night cycle syncing
- Minor improvements to bow mechanics
This update unfortunately does not include voice chat. We've been spending a lot of our time focusing on security, bug fixes, server lag, and minor features. Now that these things are hopefully out of the way and things are more stabilized, we're going to start focusing on reimplementing voice chat and animals, and adding more content. We've already made substantial progress on voice chat and animals, but there are some improvements we need to make before the next update. Once the new voice chat system is completed, we will update the server and client.
Thank you for your continued support. We'll keep you updated!
Changed files in this update