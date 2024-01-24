Version 1.2!

Hello everyone!

Steam continues to scare me but here I am, finally updating A Heart of Butterblue to it's newest build. This is now the same build as it is on itch.

I wrote a long devlog over there about this build but I'll go ahead and quote myself about what's new in this build:

"_Here's what's different in this build:

I found an inventory bug when Fanny takes the key out of your inventory. Not only does she delete the item from your inventory... SHE DELETED THE ENTIRE SLOT????? But only... sometimes???? This one bug turned out to be the source of the Peyton Flower bug, the Fanny Shop bug AND the Fishing Without a Fishing Rod bug. All three in one! I have since fixed the code and tested it front to back on my computer and it works. It's confusing because I remember this bug appearing quite randomly and never figuring out where it came from and if it was true that Fanny deleted the entire slot from your inventory... I have no idea how anyone would have been able to get to an ending... I don't even know how I got the endings before. So strange. There was a second part of the Fishing bug. I did get some reports that players were able to fish anyway even without a fishing rod (??) and the way you could do it was by using the arrow keys. Allegedly. Because the arrow keys on MY computer didn't move the lure, but it sure did on my friend's computer. ???????????????????????????????????????? Anyway. I threw in a bool to check to make sure you have the fishing rod to let you fish-- even with the arrow keys if you are one of the chosen ones. I took Peyton away from the cliff after he's confessed to Phebe. This is one I should have done a long time ago. This was a trick I learned on Half Haunt Halloween, but there's an option to apply save data a few frames after everything else in the scene is loaded. So I increased the time in between Awake() and the Save Data being applied. Let's talk Resolution... This is one bug I can't figure out. I've fiddled with some options on the canvas scaler for the text box to try to prioritize the vertical axis more. The biggest issue people have mentioned repeatedly is that when they talk to characters they don't know what to do b/c the buttons are appearing off screen. I've since learned not to put these important buttons at the top of the screen to prevent this but... they're supposed to be little sign boards and when they're not touching the top of the screen it just looks off :'( But I can budge on this one. But I do have a question to anyone reading this who has encountered this bug! Were you in full-screen mode or in a windowed mode? I can do a few more tests to see if I can replicate it on my side. The choice buttons, unlike the text box, have a few special Layout group elements that might be causing it to act differently than the other screen UI elements. It's a lead, at the very least. _"

So, there you go!

I'm already hard at work on my next game (I just finished all the plant images I need for this new farm sim I'm making) and I really appreciate all the feedback I've gotten on Butterblue. I learned a lot with this title and am hoping to take what I learned and keep on keeping on.

Thank you so much for checking out my title and I hope to see you at the next one!

See you~!

Heiden