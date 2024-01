Share · View all patches · Build 13254462 · Last edited 24 January 2024 – 01:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey Doods,

We've released an update for Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless.

Fixed an issue where Japanese in-game name input could freeze or list incorrect items when accessing certain kana in kanji input mode.

We've also provided previous versions under the Beta branch functionality on Steam.

Please continue to discuss issues you may have in our Troubleshooting forum.

Thank you for all of the feedback so far.