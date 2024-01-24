 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beer Factory update for 24 January 2024

Build 85

Share · View all patches · Build 13254453 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix:

  • Empty pallet can be lock on pallet jack / forklift
  • Grab interaction is displayed while aiming a stack of pallets
  • Vehicle AI tanker geometry
  • Bottling room collisions improvement

Changes:

  • Gravity will be slower to avoid physical calculation losses between frames
  • Resources collisions has been simplified (Fewer physics calculations for GPU)
  • Pallets collisions has been simplified (Fewer physics calculations for GPU and easier to stack them)
  • Global physics

New:

  • Locked pallet on forklift can be transferred on storage and will be locked on it

Changed files in this update

Depot 1782571 Depot 1782571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link