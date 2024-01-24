Fix:
- Empty pallet can be lock on pallet jack / forklift
- Grab interaction is displayed while aiming a stack of pallets
- Vehicle AI tanker geometry
- Bottling room collisions improvement
Changes:
- Gravity will be slower to avoid physical calculation losses between frames
- Resources collisions has been simplified (Fewer physics calculations for GPU)
- Pallets collisions has been simplified (Fewer physics calculations for GPU and easier to stack them)
- Global physics
New:
- Locked pallet on forklift can be transferred on storage and will be locked on it
