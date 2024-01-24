 Skip to content

Terranny update for 24 January 2024

0.2.14

Patchnotes
  • Extra tutorial hint toward the end (ability to click fighters at the top left of the simulation view)
  • Changed up availabe arena speeds
  • Changed Evaluator to Flaunter, Evaluator will now be the custom level interface and Flaunter the PvP area

