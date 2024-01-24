 Skip to content

Backroom: Room231 update for 24 January 2024

(2024-01-23) Minor bug fix patch & Level19 difficulty adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 13254412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed some minor bugs on level19 and level34.
-Now Level19 become little bit easier than before! (Especially the room with the painting)

