Added bridge in Angrill Ruins for players who miss the skates
Fixed City Race car collision
Fixed Final Battle transition
Changed some aspects of Angrill Ruins to make traversal more fun
Halcyon Days update for 24 January 2024
Day 7 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
