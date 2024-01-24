 Skip to content

Halcyon Days update for 24 January 2024

Day 7 Patch

Build 13254398

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added bridge in Angrill Ruins for players who miss the skates

  2. Fixed City Race car collision

  3. Fixed Final Battle transition

  4. Changed some aspects of Angrill Ruins to make traversal more fun

