User Feedback Update

This update addresses the major points of feedback I've gotten from the community recently. If something's bothering you, always feel free to reach out! I try to be quick with it :)
In this update:
- Some camera adjustments, extra settings for the player to get the cameras exactly how they'd like
- You should have an easier time interacting with objects
- Masked Man "hurt" audio volume has been raised
- You can pick up all the trash at once
- You can hold the knife and flashlight at the same time
- Players can control their turn speed under settings>general . Use this if you feel like you're hitting a wall when you turn.
- The stool from the level 1 puzzle has been removed - RIP, I loved that stool
Changed files in this update