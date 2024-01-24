 Skip to content

24 January 2024

User Feedback Update

User Feedback Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update addresses the major points of feedback I've gotten from the community recently. If something's bothering you, always feel free to reach out! I try to be quick with it :)

In this update:

  • Some camera adjustments, extra settings for the player to get the cameras exactly how they'd like
  • You should have an easier time interacting with objects
  • Masked Man "hurt" audio volume has been raised
  • You can pick up all the trash at once
  • You can hold the knife and flashlight at the same time
  • Players can control their turn speed under settings>general . Use this if you feel like you're hitting a wall when you turn.
  • The stool from the level 1 puzzle has been removed - RIP, I loved that stool

