A Tale of Two Protagonists!



Two protagonists are better than one! The retired protagonist Kai joins forces with his daughter Ellie in 100% Orange Juice - Protagonist Pack for some dynamic gameplay!

Hyper Ellie

The hyped up protagonist of the Part 2 storyline, Ellie, is back with a vengeance! Maruyama Miki returns as Hyper Ellie's voice!

+1/0/0, 4 HP, REC 4

Gain +1 ATK, -1 DEF and -1 EVD in battle when attacker.

Hyper: Ellie's Hyper Miracle (BOOST)

Lvl 3, Cost: 40

Effect Duration: 2 chapters. Gain +X ATK in battle when attacker, and +X DEF and +X EVD when defender. X = your total Norma completed.

Character design: Hono

Character art: Coffgirl

Hyper illustration: mi3li

Kai (Hero)

In times of great peril, the forgotten hero unwillingly lifts up his blade wallet again... the original protagonist Kai is back to save the day! Matsuura Yoshiyuki reprises his performance as Kai for the new voice of Kai (Hero)!



+1/0/0, 5 HP, REC 5

If you would go under 1 HP from out of battle damage, stay on 1 HP. If you are still at 1 HP at the next end of your turn, suffer KO.

Hyper: Ex-Protagonist's Moment of Glory (BOOST)

Lvl 2

★Cost: Lvl x10. Lower your HP to 1. Effect Duration: 3 chapters. Gain +4 ATK and +5 EVD.

Character design: Hono

Character art: Coffgirl

Hyper illustration: pencilchewing

Balance

Version 3.15 also includes several balance changes, namely:

Mother Poppo

Mother Power had the following change:

"If the effect ends or is replaced while active, heal all damage taken during the effect."

->

"If the effect ends or is replaced while active, heal to full HP."

Dev note: Mother Poppo was struggling with maintaining her HP which made it hard to benefit both from her passive and her Hyper. This card both allows her to avoid hanging on at low HP (and being easy pickings), and to use a second Hyper to top up her HP in an emergency. We believe that'll allow Poppo to win more, as Tomomo intended.

Tomato & Mimyuu

Mimyuu had the following change:

"Revive as Tomato and act on revival."

->

"Revive as Tomato. When you do, you may challenge any enemies on the same panel."

Tomato had the following addition to her passive:

"Lose 1/3 stars when KO'd in battle."

Dev note: Tomato & Mimyuu have long been in our sights for a small improvement. The main paint point with the characters came from them not really delivering on the core concept where Tomato takes revenge on those who bully Mimyuu, as her acting on revival would result in her running ahead of the player who KO'd Mimyuu, and being easily subjected to chain KO instead. This change should make players think twice about picking on Mimyuu. However we also acknowledge that Tomato's stats aren't very high either and even an attempt at payback carried great risk, so the star loss change will make her revenge more viable.

Suguri (46 Billion Years)

Suguri's passive had the following change

"When choosing a damage dealing Boost/Event card to play, you may pay 1.5x its cost (rounded up) to double its damage on use. If you do, gain +1 die to your next movement roll."

->

"When playing a damage dealing Boost/Event card, gain +1 ATK until end of turn and +1 die to your next movement roll. You may pay 1.5x its cost (rounded up) to double its damage."

Dev note: Doubling a damage card's power is no longer necessary to trigger the rest of the passive bonus. Suguri (46 Billion Years) is another character we've long wanted to buff, but it took time to decide how to approach her. After much discussion, we felt the requirement to double a damage card's cost to receive the passive bonus was hampering Suguri's gameplay both in terms of players spending more stars for little gain and hurting their progress, and limiting their options in doing a custom amount of damage to potential targets to bring them down to low HP. With the removal of that restriction and the addition of a further +1 ATK to the ability, we believe she will be a force to be reckoned with on the field.

These were the first balance changes of 2024, but we hope to also make them more regularly in the future, and we already have several characters under discussion.

New Player Plates!



Owners of the soundtrack DLC now unlock a new player plate for each soundtrack (Ultimate Weapon Girl, Pudding Pop, and Star Baker Breaker), based on their cover art!

Full patch notes for version 3.15 can be viewed on the Steam forums.

We hope you enjoy these new additions to the game, and look forward to more!