Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 26 January 2024

Table Improvements & Table Creator Content

26 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main Game

Stationary Target Animations

  • The following tables have had hit animations added to their stationary targets:
  • Easter Extravaganza, Nasty Knights, Practice Playground, St. Patrick's Paradise, Vibrant Valentine, Wicked Warfare

Bumper Animations

  • The following tables have had hit animations added to their bumpers:
  • Practice Playground, Bowling Bash

Mancala Madness Table

  • Fixed issues related to the plunger minigame
  • Fixed issues with holes not activating correctly
  • Fixed collision issues

Bug Fixes/Misc.

  • Minor Optimization
  • Cafe Catastrophe: Fixed Multiple Ball Stuck Locations

Table Editor

New Objects

  • 2 New Plungers
  • 7 New Slingshots (3 Left, 3 Right & 1 Tri).
  • 1 New Board
  • 2 New Blockers

Animations

  • Stationary Targets have had hit animations added to them based on those found in the tables listed above.
  • Bumpers have had hit animations added to them based on those found in the tables listed above.

To Do List:

  • Steam Workshop custom table images.
  • Steam Workshop Browser
  • Continued Documentation.

What’s Next:

I’m in a happy state with the core game and table creator would love to start taking more suggestions. Ideas for DLC, mechanics, improvements, or additions to the table editor, feel free to tell me. Anything and everything will be considered.

Upcoming Prehistoric Paradise DLC (February)

Be apart of the discussion and join the official Discord!

