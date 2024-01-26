Table Improvements & Table Creator Content

Main Game
Stationary Target Animations
- The following tables have had hit animations added to their stationary targets:
- Easter Extravaganza, Nasty Knights, Practice Playground, St. Patrick's Paradise, Vibrant Valentine, Wicked Warfare
Bumper Animations
- The following tables have had hit animations added to their bumpers:
- Practice Playground, Bowling Bash
Mancala Madness Table
- Fixed issues related to the plunger minigame
- Fixed issues with holes not activating correctly
- Fixed collision issues
Bug Fixes/Misc.
- Minor Optimization
- Cafe Catastrophe: Fixed Multiple Ball Stuck Locations
Table Editor
New Objects
- 2 New Plungers
- 7 New Slingshots (3 Left, 3 Right & 1 Tri).
- 1 New Board
- 2 New Blockers
Animations
- Stationary Targets have had hit animations added to them based on those found in the tables listed above.
- Bumpers have had hit animations added to them based on those found in the tables listed above.
To Do List:
- Steam Workshop custom table images.
- Steam Workshop Browser
- Continued Documentation.
What’s Next:
I’m in a happy state with the core game and table creator would love to start taking more suggestions. Ideas for DLC, mechanics, improvements, or additions to the table editor, feel free to tell me. Anything and everything will be considered.
Upcoming Prehistoric Paradise DLC (February)
