The game has been patched to add Screen Reader Support and Improve the Simplified Chinese Translation.

News

Luck be a Landlord now has Screen Reader support! If the Screen Reader setting is enabled (under the Gameplay Settings or by holding the F3 key, 3 key, or L1 on a controller for 5 seconds), the game will output highlighted text to the operating system's clipboard. One can then use a screen reader program to read out the text from the clipboard (if using NVDA, this plugin is recommended). Using a Keyboard or Controller instead of a Mouse is ideal when using this mode.

The Simplified Chinese translation (which was unfortunately sub-par thanks to LocalizeDirect) has been improved thanks to members of the community! IrisRaphael, Xiaofu9, and ShariaVanilla have changed many of the strings that are in the game. If you have any feedback about the new translation, please post in the #localization channel of the game's discord.

Changes