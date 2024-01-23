Added guide signs to map for easier navigation, players can gain information about how to go about playing the game through npc dialogue (speak to frequently for more information) found around the property, fixed all bugs preventing modification and engine swaps for the hatchback, fixed bug disappearing items when loading game (Best not to leave items in cars (food can be kept in the cupboard or the box found at your parents' house and tools in the toolbox for 100% guarantee), more parts added to shop, and all other reported bugs have also been addressed.