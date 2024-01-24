 Skip to content

Pixel Puzzles Ultimate update for 24 January 2024

13 new unlockable puzzles.

· Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enjoy 12 new unlockable jigsaws for you to trade for your Golden a Ultimate pieces ːUltimatePieceː

Find in the PUZ-SHOP under 'regulars' ːgoldenbitː

Enjoy!

