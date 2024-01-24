Finally, Heroes of Eternal Quest is available!

We are thrilled to announce that the full version of Heroes of Eternal Quest is now available. You can now reach the top of The Shattered Tower!

It has been 2 long years of tirelessly working in the development of our game. Therefore, we are very excited that you'll hopefully enjoy the full version and the work we have done. If so, don't forget to leave a review! It would help us tremendously.

Now, what's next?

We will continue working on content updates and evaluating all kinds of feedback and suggestions to continually enhance the experience in Heroes of Eternal Quest. From a port for Steam Deck to the addition of new mechanics and content that we have planned to include. We are very excited about the upcoming updates we have in store!

Send us your comments!

If you have questions, comments, opinions, or just want to chat with us, feel free to join our Discord!

Special Thanks

A special thank you to everyone who has helped us throughout this journey. Sharing ideas, improvements, reporting bugs, testing, and also to everyone who has been eagerly following the project's progress since the Demo launch, making this game possible. Thanks a lot!