We just deployed a new patch which fixes some old issues of the campaign and improves the AI. Please read:

Optimization Update v1.4.1.1

Fixed old issue of the campaign related to the final recurring technologies. There was a bug in the saving process that could result in ships including at least one type of such technology to become overweight when you loaded the campaign save. This fix cannot repair existing overweight ships but addresses the problem so that it does not happen again for new ship designs or new campaigns.

Fixed ID issue of the refit procedures which players could create on their games when they used the same names for already made ships. We are unaware if this fix may cause bugs to players that exploited the naming errors to refit ships of other minor nations, but on new campaigns the previous corrupted data which could bug the game in various ways, should not happen again.

Further Battle AI improvements to fight on a more effective distance and utilize better the Scout/Screen formations.

Other minor fixes.

This patch is probably the last prior to the next major update. The next major update will mainly include several new hulls, the localization of Greek and Korean languages and maybe some new features.

The Game-Labs Team