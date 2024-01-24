Custom main menus! v5.10

Now that the holiday season is done, I'm finally fully back to work on Rolling Line!

To kick things off for the year, here is a simple update that i've been wanting to add to the game for a while: the ability to set your own main menus in-game and share them on the Steam Workshop.

You can select as many different menu scenes as you want, and essentially make a shuffle list of different menus for the game to use each time it loads. These menus are literally just normal save files, which means they can contain everything from moving trains to mods and even custom audio!

By default, the game now also has a ton of built-in menus using the official maps already in the game (and even a few bonus ones).

Choosing menus

You can select which main menu scenes to use in the "Pause menu -> gameplay -> main menu options -> select menus" menu.

This list will include all default built-in menus, any menus you've downloaded off the Steam Workshop, and any menus that you have made yourself.

Making your own custom menus

A "main menu scene" is treated just like any other mod (like a train or prop), so you can create your own ones in the Modding Manager from the pause menu:

Set the category to "Main menu scenes", and then click "add new":

From here, you can choose the location where the player spawns and even set the size of the player, so you can make the player larger than they are usually in miniature mode.

When you click "set spawn point" you can walk around the map and see a preview of what the main menu will look like. Simply click the mouse to set the spawn point:

There is also an option to automatically delete all props beyond a chosen distance. This is useful for if you want to make a menu scene using a large map, but dont want to have to load the entire map each time.

Sharing on the Steam Workshop

You can also upload your custom menu scenes to the workshop!

In the modding manager, simply click on your menu scene and choose "upload" from the popup list:

You can then find other people's main menu scene uploads in the "main menu scene" tag category on the Steam Workshop:

Other menu features

This update also adds the option to change how the game loads on start-up. You can find this setting in the "Pause menu -> gameplay -> main menu options" menu:

When the game starts, you can either load the main menu, automatically resume your last save file, or even load an empty new game map.

Other fixes

Along with the menu features, this update also includes a few fixes:

Fixed the snow mesh for the Challenger so that it matches the model properly

Fixed bug where loading a save file would sometimes include a fog effect on the loading screen

Blocked the ability to quickSave and quickLoad on the main menu

Fixed a broken mesh for one of the roof prop pieces

This update is just a quick one to kick things off for the year, but now that I'm fully back to work, the much more serious updates can continue.

I've got tons of big plans for this year, so keep an eye out!

In the meantime, I hope you all have fun with these custom menus!