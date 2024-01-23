 Skip to content

Houdini Indie update for 23 January 2024

Houdini 20 Production Build updated to 20.0.590

Share · View all patches · Build 13253652 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Houdini 20 Production Build has been updated to 20.0.590.

Click here for more info on what's changed since the last production build

Changed files in this update

Houdini Indie Depot (Win) Depot 502571
  • Loading history…
Houdini Indie Depot (Mac) Depot 502572
  • Loading history…
