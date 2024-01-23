[Fixed] Save game issues causing tablet screen stuck
[Fixed] Vending machines and drink machines not refilling in the next day
[Fixed] Objects scale down after moving to large restaurant
[Fixed] Customers doesn't use vendors
Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 23 January 2024
Hotfix 0.8 🌶️🔥 (Tablet screen issues)
Changed files in this update