Version 15.2.1 Release Notes

Bug Fixes
- Champions now pay the base gold value of items they request rather than double.
- Fixed a bug where two Content Pass tasks have inadvertently merged into each other. There is now a task (with 4 tiers) to gather Pure Gold, and a task (with 1 tier) to gather Rustwyrm Scales. Progress towards the latter has been lost.
- The Draconic Grasp task no longer asks for Dragonfang Fists, a blueprint that would be available in an upcoming Superior Pack (spoilers!). It has been replaced by the Tianlong Lance, a blueprint that will be available in a Mega Pack instead (double spoilers!).
- Reduced the task requirements for the Party Crashers and Lust For Gold tasks down to their intended values.
- Reduced the amount of crafts needed to upgrade the Platinum Beret.
Changed files in this update