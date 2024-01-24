 Skip to content

Shop Titans update for 24 January 2024

Version 15.2.1 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13253270 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Champions now pay the base gold value of items they request rather than double.
  • Fixed a bug where two Content Pass tasks have inadvertently merged into each other. There is now a task (with 4 tiers) to gather Pure Gold, and a task (with 1 tier) to gather Rustwyrm Scales. Progress towards the latter has been lost.
  • The Draconic Grasp task no longer asks for Dragonfang Fists, a blueprint that would be available in an upcoming Superior Pack (spoilers!). It has been replaced by the Tianlong Lance, a blueprint that will be available in a Mega Pack instead (double spoilers!).
  • Reduced the task requirements for the Party Crashers and Lust For Gold tasks down to their intended values.
  • Reduced the amount of crafts needed to upgrade the Platinum Beret.

