The Trait Events Update

Reworked Traits and New Events to spice up every voyage!

In this Paper Pirates update, we've reworked three traits to make them more desirable and give them more influence. There's also a whole host of new events for you to find to ensure that no two voyages are ever the same!

Reworked Trait: The Gifted

We love that The Gifted has a lot more control when they're the captain, and it's great how much control over the game being able to choose from three jobs gives you. However, not every Gifted finds their way to captaincy in every game, so we wanted to give The Gifted a little more to their toolkit to give them some oomph in games where they don't make it to the top of the ship.

The Gifted retains their ability to choose three jobs when they're the captain, but in addition, now has the ability to override the captain's job choice once per voyage with any job the crew are able to carry out.



Each day, The Gifted will see a large button on their device. If they press it, the captain's job choice will be interrupted, and they can choose any job which will happen that day. The captain still gets to choose whether they want to obey or disobey.

The Gifted can use their job choice strategically to make sure the job goes in their favour. Perhaps they want to definitely exclude, or even include, someone on the ghost team. Perhaps they want to work in partnership with an active trait to exclude them from a job - or stop them using their power by putting them in a job!

Reworked Trait: The Thief

When we made The Thief, we hoped it would be used as a vote deterrent so that ghosts had a way to try to avoid being voted overboard. The threat of losing a treasure versus the bonus of removing a ghost didn't have quite as much impact on games as we'd like, so we've reworked The Thief to make it more impactful.

When The Thief is chosen to play in for a job, they may choose to attempt a thievery. Once the job is resolved, the crew will be notified that there was an attempted thievery during the job. If The Thief is lucky, they'll steal a treasure from the crew and, as an added bonus, immediately turn into a ghost. If The Thief is unlucky, the crew will know an attempted thievery took place, but no treasure will be lost and The Thief will remain human.



The Thief can only attempt a thievery while they're on the human team, so once you identify your thief, you might want to think carefully about how you deal with them!

Reworked Trait: The Medium

We love that The Medium adds a level of private information sharing to a voyage, but, with untargeted messaging it was sometimes difficult to use it effectively.

We've changed the way The Medium works, such that on days when they don't play in they may now choose any individual pirate to send a private message to. After the day's job has resolved, The Medium's message will be sent to their chosen pirate and most importantly, that pirate will then have the chance to send a secret message back to The Medium.



This change empowers The Medium to become a master of secrets. Can they steal a secret from another pirate that gives them more power over the crew? Perhaps they want to share a secret about themselves with someone they trust?

New Event: Two of a Kind

The new Two of a Kind event is designed to help the crew out in a moment of need, giving them the opportunity to find out some more information. When a Two of a Kind event happens, a randomly chosen pirate is offered a choice of two pirates from the ship - including themselves but excluding the Stowaway.

The whole crew will see which two pirates were chosen, and then discover whether those two pirates are either both on the same team, or, on different teams.



This is an opportunity to find out a little information about two teams, or, if you're on the ghost team, a chance to spread some real deception amongst the crew. Even if you know two people are on the same team, can you trust them...?

New Event: Trap of the Tainted

Trap of the Tainted is a brand new event that only appears in Trait games, and can only happen when someone on the crew is The Tainted.

In the initial phase of Trap of the Tainted, the pirate with the Tainted trait chooses any three pirates - including themselves - to lure into a dark and dangerous dungeon.



Once three pirates have been chosen, every other member of the crew, one by one, must choose which of them they'd like to leave behind in the dungeon. Being left behind in the dungeon is effectively the same as going overboard, so that pirate will return to the ship as a new stowaway and, if they were human, one of the pirates that voted for them will join the ghost team.

New Trait Events

We've added six brand new events which can only appear in Trait games which are themed around some of the existing traits, allowing a pirate with that trait the opportunity to influence the crew's voyage. Look out for any of the following events:

The Berserker's Barrage

The Legion's Liaison

The Pure's Cure

The Sensitive's Shuffle

The Tainted's Touch

The Twins' Tricks



When one of these events shows up, you not only know that someone with that trait must be aboard the ship, you're also bound to experience some shenanigans sure to make you think twice about your fellow crewmates.

New Audience Event: Audience Influence

We've added a new audience event, Audience Influence! When an Audience Influence event happens, The Audience may collectively choose any pirate from the crew. The pirate who receives the most votes will become cursed, and will receive a small number of votes from the audience at the start of every voting round each day until a pirate is successfully voted overboard.

Wishlist An Elaborate History of Chess on Steam now!

We've had a bit of a touch-up here and there, and we've replaced all of the older Iteration Games logos with our shiny new, all-blue logo! There's also a little reminder at the bottom of the title screen letting you know about our next game, An Elaborate History of Chess, coming soon on Steam. Wishlist now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1255020/An_Elaborate_History_of_Chess/

Join the Paper Pirates Community

As always, don’t forget that you can join us every Saturday at 8pm GMT on Twitch for our weekly dev stream, or pop by our YouTube channel to see Let’s Plays of Paper Pirates, How To videos and more! Or if you’re looking for a crew to set sail with make sure to join our Discord!