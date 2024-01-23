 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Green Hawk Platoon Playtest update for 23 January 2024

Update Notes for January 23, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13253244 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • changed medkit icon in UI
  • added new grenade explosion effects
  • set explosive ammo boxes to fill to max lethal ammo
  • added ammo collect sound to ammo boxes and ammo drops
  • Adjusted FOV for RDS
  • fixed headshot problem
  • fixed cook grenade sound
  • added footstep sounds for each class (different for Heavy)
  • added custom bullet sounds back (impacts)
  • updated medkit behavior
  • updated ammo drop behaviour

Changed files in this update

Depot 2128451 Depot 2128451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link