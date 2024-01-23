- changed medkit icon in UI
- added new grenade explosion effects
- set explosive ammo boxes to fill to max lethal ammo
- added ammo collect sound to ammo boxes and ammo drops
- Adjusted FOV for RDS
- fixed headshot problem
- fixed cook grenade sound
- added footstep sounds for each class (different for Heavy)
- added custom bullet sounds back (impacts)
- updated medkit behavior
- updated ammo drop behaviour
Green Hawk Platoon Playtest update for 23 January 2024
Update Notes for January 23, 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
