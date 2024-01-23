Update v0.8.17 is LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 13253172 · Last edited 23 January 2024 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Riders, get ready for the DownhillVR 0.8.17 update! We've added exciting new content and crucial fixes to elevate your mountain biking adventure. Let's dive into the latest enhancements and improvements!

Release Notes

🆕 New Content

Spelunker's Split Challenge Track: Unveil a new Pro tier challenge track for a thrilling ride.

🕹️ Enhancements

Race Medals & Time Trial Trophies in Free Play : Track your progress in Free Play by viewing your best results in races and time trials across various tracks and conditions. Can you conquer the clock in time trials to earn a gold trophy, or secure the first-place medal in races against numerous NPCs, even on extreme difficulty?

: Track your progress in Free Play by viewing your best results in races and time trials across various tracks and conditions. Can you conquer the clock in time trials to earn a gold trophy, or secure the first-place medal in races against numerous NPCs, even on extreme difficulty? Headlamp in Speedy Challenges : Headlamps now activate earlier, ensuring better visibility before you dive into tunnels in the Speedy Challenges.

: Headlamps now activate earlier, ensuring better visibility before you dive into tunnels in the Speedy Challenges. PID and G-Force Computation Tweaks : We've implemented fixes for more accurate and responsive bike handling.

: We've implemented fixes for more accurate and responsive bike handling. Menu Environment Enhancements : We've upgraded the menu environment for an improved visual experience.

: We've upgraded the menu environment for an improved visual experience. Refined Reflection Captures : Experience more immersive visuals with improved reflection captures across various environments and challenge tracks.

: Experience more immersive visuals with improved reflection captures across various environments and challenge tracks. Material Quality Upgrade : Delight in a more lifelike environment with enhanced landscape blending.

: Delight in a more lifelike environment with enhanced landscape blending. New Texture Details: Immerse yourself in a more realistic environment with upgraded textures.

🛠️ Fixes & Optimizations

Fence Pole Fixes : Fixed gaps in fences across all tracks.

: Fixed gaps in fences across all tracks. Speedy Challenges Lights & Shadows Overhaul : Enjoy enhanced lightmap UV generation on curved roads and more authentic shadows around the tracks.

: Enjoy enhanced lightmap UV generation on curved roads and more authentic shadows around the tracks. Speedy Challenges Performance : Experience smoother rides with optimized texture usage.

: Experience smoother rides with optimized texture usage. LOD Enhancements : We've made Level of Detail improvements and introduced new textures.

: We've made Level of Detail improvements and introduced new textures. Shadow Improvement: Issues with static shadows have been resolved for a more natural and realistic lighting effect.

Your feedback is invaluable in our journey to continually enhance DownhillVR. Keep it coming!

Enjoy the ride! 🚵‍♂️