Jump'n'Brawl update for 23 January 2024

Update 1.0.6.2 : Many bug fixing

Build 13253105

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Both demo and full game have been updated.
Lots of bugs have been fixed !
An hidden feature has been added (would you see it ?).
Many QoL simple modifications have also been added in preparation for the next major update.

