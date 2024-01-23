Both demo and full game have been updated.
Lots of bugs have been fixed !
An hidden feature has been added (would you see it ?).
Many QoL simple modifications have also been added in preparation for the next major update.
Jump'n'Brawl update for 23 January 2024
Update 1.0.6.2 : Many bug fixing
Both demo and full game have been updated.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update