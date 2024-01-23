 Skip to content

Searching For Rest update for 23 January 2024

SFR - Week Two Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13253049 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Tuesday everyone!

I'm still taking in feedback and updating SFR as needed, I think after today the patches will be further apart unless something game-breaking shows up. (I've got other things cooking!)

Big changes from this week include

  • Taller than wide aspect ratios are now supported
  • Various nerfs and buffs (The Noble's Curse is a bit healthier now)
  • Big bug fixes (Hopefully no more softlocking issues)
  • Vampires and other "heal strike" enemies no longer heal if their attack is dodged or deals no damage!!

A huge thank you to everyone that posted in the discussions, discord, or wherever with bug reports and feedback!

HAPPY SEARCHING!

