SFR - Week Two Patch

Happy Tuesday everyone!

I'm still taking in feedback and updating SFR as needed, I think after today the patches will be further apart unless something game-breaking shows up. (I've got other things cooking!)

Big changes from this week include

Taller than wide aspect ratios are now supported

Various nerfs and buffs (The Noble's Curse is a bit healthier now)

Big bug fixes (Hopefully no more softlocking issues)

Vampires and other "heal strike" enemies no longer heal if their attack is dodged or deals no damage!!

A huge thank you to everyone that posted in the discussions, discord, or wherever with bug reports and feedback!

HAPPY SEARCHING!