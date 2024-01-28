Version 0.7.5.379b

Balance

• Using potions in combat now costs 4 AP instead of 2.

• Nivaria's Word had recently increased its cost to 8WP. After further analysis, it's set to 7WP now.

Changes & Improvements

• You can now sell stacks of items, not just one by one.

• New setting in Gameplay section, to keep open the character window after using an item.

Content Fixes & Adjustments

• "Goodfellows" will no longer respawn.

• Certain grate in the inner Galeb Crypt will no longer be open by default.

• Fixed an issue that made the switches in the upper Devil's Horn hard to target.

• Added a camping spot in Nessera Caves, and another at the bandit's canyon in the Peninsula(only usable after one of the resolutions of Wielder of the Red Axe quest is reached).

• Solved a number of minor geometry issues in the Peninsula.

Bugfixes

• Combat movement between tiles at different heights could sometimes cost more AP/MP than displayed, which could lead to AI/pathing locks and bugs. Solved.

• Total AP/MP movement cost of long paths was sometimes erroneous due to a rounding error. This could lead to "running frozen in place" bugs. Solved.

• Solved an issue with stone guardian when it fell prone. This creature still needs animations adjusted, but it shouldn't affect gameplay anymore.

• Unseal scrolls can now be used correctly from the open lock ui.

• Arrow projectiles were not correctly rotated. Fixed.

• Corrected the description of Nivaria's Word spell. It actually heals 6+3d6 HP, not 4d6.

• Minor UI fixes.