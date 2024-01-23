1.1 Update (Steam Achievements + More)

Hey you, yeah you! If you're seeing this that means you probably own You Can Save Everyone. If so, thanks! That's like a super cool thing.

I'm not really sure how to write these things, so I thought I'd start us off with a joke:

_I went to a zoo the other day, but all they had was a dog.

It was a Shih-tzu._

...

Okay maybe that joke works better when spoken aloud. Anyway, I'm here to tell you that You Can Save Everyone has been updated!

Steam Achievements, sick sick cheevos are now available to unlock as you play through the game

Added an indicator for every 'reverse' section.

a couple small tweaks to lighting

Yep now you can brag to all your friends about how you got the awesome new Steam Achievements for You Can Save Everyone!

Honestly though, if you did buy You Can Save Everyone, thanks so much! ^-^ <3

It means a ton, and I hope you have or will enjoy playing it. Wishing you the best wherever life takes you!

Stay Groovy,

CD