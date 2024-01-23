Update #1 Part 2

Hello everyone,

Patch 1 Part 2 is now live. With this update, the humans now have a way to kill the Minotaur, an optional main objective.

Investigate the new Temple Of Zeus to solve the mystery and obtain the Thunderbolt to slay the Minotaur.

Temple Of Zeus

Temple Of Zeus is consistently found in somewhere the labyrinth. Unlock the entrance by finding the numbers associated with the symbols.





Inside you will find the Thunderbolt but you cant acquire it yet. You must find 3 energy balls and insert them to the slots acquire it. Then you can use the Thunderbolt to kill anyone in your way, yes including the Minotaur.

Item descriptions

Now each item has a detailed description while hovering in the inventory, making it easier for newer players to understand their purpose.

Feedback System

You can now directly send us feedback from the main menu! Your feedback is extremely valuable for us.

New network subsystem and lobby system, effectively fixing any randomly occurring connection or loading issues.

Fixing gameplay bugs. Again, please send us feedback!

Voice Chat system revamp. Better voice quality and allowing players to choose which Input device to use.

Significant changes to human gameplay. We are currently aware that the human experience is... not so interesting. We are working on coming up with significant changes to it.

Adding more variety to the procedural generation system for more unique matches.

More character personalization options.

Minotaur AI improvements(Co-Op and Singleplayer)

Improving current sound effects and adding more sound effects to significantly increase immersion and tension.

Performance and network optimizations.

Controller and unverified Steam Deck support.

Improving the feel of current Minotaur abilities and potentially introducing newer ones.

Thank you for playing Labrys and please send us feedback about any issues you may encounter, they will be fixed.