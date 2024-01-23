Dransik 2.2 - Build: 843.715

In addition to bug fixes, the resource collection system has been updated as part of the larger equipment/upgrade system and crafting system changes.
Changes
- Raw Material/Resource system collection change introduced
- Leader leaving party properly assigns new leader and updates party order
- Fixed case where exp bar label shows wrong exp value
- Reorganized health/sta/exp bar to look better together
- Leader of the party is now labeled L instead of 0
- Criminals won't get stuck if GMs mess with them and go to work more
- Traveling Salesman is on vacation until further notice
- Spelling fixes on VIP backpack full statements
- Sentence fix on Nimble Quiver holding incorrect item
- Client network/connection speed improved
- Shops will properly remember inventory items sold to them moving forward
- Gavel properly unjails again
- Fixed misaligned dragons nest art
