Dransik update for 23 January 2024

Dransik 2.2 - Build: 843.715

Share · View all patches · Build 13252933 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In addition to bug fixes, the resource collection system has been updated as part of the larger equipment/upgrade system and crafting system changes.

Changes

  • Raw Material/Resource system collection change introduced
  • Leader leaving party properly assigns new leader and updates party order
  • Fixed case where exp bar label shows wrong exp value
  • Reorganized health/sta/exp bar to look better together
  • Leader of the party is now labeled L instead of 0
  • Criminals won't get stuck if GMs mess with them and go to work more
  • Traveling Salesman is on vacation until further notice
  • Spelling fixes on VIP backpack full statements
  • Sentence fix on Nimble Quiver holding incorrect item
  • Client network/connection speed improved
  • Shops will properly remember inventory items sold to them moving forward
  • Gavel properly unjails again
  • Fixed misaligned dragons nest art

Changed files in this update

