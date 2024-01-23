 Skip to content

SailSim update for 23 January 2024

Experience Improvements

Build 13252877 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update i was mostly concentrated on the overall Game-Play based on recommendations from users. As of this revision, the Challenge rewards have been increased to speed up the progression within the simulator and make the experience more rewarding.

Exams and lessons now provide more information when mistakes are made to guide you in answering correctly next time instead of just providing a Right or Wrong result.

Few minor fixes were made and few tweaks here and there.

