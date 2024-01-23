First big update to Skeletery is here!
- 31 Steam Achievements have been added to the game. Can you unlock all of them?
- QoL change: increased Level 1 start currency (i.e. bones). Now it should be easy to start playing and purchase the first building.
- QoL change: added hint message whenever you have enough bones to purchase a building.
- QoL change: fixed knights health regeneration so they do not feel OP to kill.
- QoL change: added hint message whenever you try to place a building while standing in a building location.
- Fixed a bug where placing a building while standing in same location caused a falling through a map.
- Fixed bugs with audio such as humans' SFX disconnected from global audio and default sound settings set to zero.
