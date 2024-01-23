 Skip to content

The Adventures of Tree update for 23 January 2024

Build 59

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed rare instances of the player being able to fall out of the rocket while in space, causing them to get stuck in outer space forever.
  • Fixed some severe issues with the Rokzin Chief causing him to get stuck in his minecart, the ground, and other atrocious places.
  • Fixed the Rokzin Chief and his warriors glitching out and despawning.
  • Fixed the Florp General and multiple other creatures using legacy code from falling out of the game world and being missing forever.
  • Fixed the player getting stun-locked and unable to attack after taking too much damage at once.

Come on by our Discord server and hang out, share screenshots, or give us development advice!
https://discord.gg/pTuTXATUV6

