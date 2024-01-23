Bug Fixes
- Fixed rare instances of the player being able to fall out of the rocket while in space, causing them to get stuck in outer space forever.
- Fixed some severe issues with the Rokzin Chief causing him to get stuck in his minecart, the ground, and other atrocious places.
- Fixed the Rokzin Chief and his warriors glitching out and despawning.
- Fixed the Florp General and multiple other creatures using legacy code from falling out of the game world and being missing forever.
- Fixed the player getting stun-locked and unable to attack after taking too much damage at once.
Come on by our Discord server and hang out, share screenshots, or give us development advice!
https://discord.gg/pTuTXATUV6
Changed files in this update