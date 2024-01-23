 Skip to content

Deceive Inc. update for 23 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We are rolling out a live update that will fix an issue with the exposed status effect, leading to instant heartbreak when charmed by Red.

This requires no download on your side and will take effect in the background.

