Dino Hazard: Chronos Blackout update for 23 January 2024

PATCH v.0.9.14.0 RELEASED

23 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Major performance improvements;
  • 5 new survivors;
  • 1 new Steam achievement;
  • New Victory screen;
  • New game over screen;
  • Bugfix during the transition to Part 6;

