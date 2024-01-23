- Major performance improvements;
- 5 new survivors;
- 1 new Steam achievement;
- New Victory screen;
- New game over screen;
- Bugfix during the transition to Part 6;
Dino Hazard: Chronos Blackout update for 23 January 2024
PATCH v.0.9.14.0 RELEASED
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
DINO HAZARD Win Depot 1287541
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update