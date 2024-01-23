Closed Alpha 0.16

We're happy to announce maybe the largest content for the closed alpha so far. It features new events and creatures, and greatly improves the stability and feel of the game. We've listed all new features and changes/fixes below.
Major Features
- Map Reveal mechanic - some events can reveal new locations on the map
- Event Reveal mechanic - some events can reveal new events on the map.
- Three new humanoid races: skeletons, ratmen and ghosts
- Two new creatures: Sharkman and Sea witch.
- Contextual captain commands. We added new commands that appear when selecting entities.
- Added tending and recovery mechanics as a way to quickly patch up your crew.
- Added NPCs. Events can now give non-controllable passengers and you can get rewards for bringing them to their destination.
Features
- Many new events
- Improved ports. You can now visit various locations on the port and multiple traders (through text dialogs).
- Copper coins. This is now the lowest currency. Silver and gold have been rebalanced to have a higher value.
- Hour completion for every event
- Color presets for ship generation
- Map generation restrictions to disallow events from repeating
- Event limits per area
- Ship in a Bottle animations
- Expeditions, special events that typically appear on islands.
- Added new meta events related to fish scarcity.
- Added bandage item which is used for patching up crew.
- Contextual captain commands for determining where cannons should aim.
- Captain command for firing cannons immediately.
- Captain command for switching between 'fire at will' and 'hold your fire' for cannons.
- Several contextual commands including ones for forbidding, manning and prioritizing entities.
- Added coconut and cabbage fresh food items.
- Added egg animal product
- Cower job. Unarmed characters will flee when hostiles get nearby.
- Added new Galleon enemy ship.
- Racial properties. Each race has properties that make them unique.
- Cannons now show aim cones when selected
- You can now double click entities to select all similar entities
- Changed
- Improved on-screen sailing and boarding.
- Improved formatting and page flipping for Captain's Log
- Optimized ship generation
- Optimized map generation
- Optimized Character editor
- In-game time now passes slower during combat encounters
- Crabs now cannot pass doors but can traverse stairs.
- General performance optimisations that especially affect close combat.
- Ships no longer move diagonally through the sea when they're making turns.
- Rebalanced and improved existing events.
- Non humanoid creatures now also have health bars
- Disabled friendly fire
- Improved ranged attack job (better performance and less quirky behaviour).
- Added a timer for kiting enemy ships so they won't indefinitely kite you.
- Default wind is now 'light breeze'. 'no wind' is made more rare.
- Cancel captain command now also unmans any object the crewmember was manning
- Enemy ship now tilts up and down individually from the player's ship.
- Made more entities selectable
- Removed cannon UI (that was never really finished) in favour of the new captain commands
Fixed
- Grammar Resolver entries not being resolved at time of event
- Multiple visual issues with waves
- UI navigation issues in Ship Picker
- Several collider related issues that made it hard to select or hit certain things.
- Issue when placing workbenches at the rim of the ship
- Several issues with rations causing characters not to eat what they should and drink more than they should.
- Several issues with boarding hooks
- Several issues with the ranged attack job.
- Hauling job of packed crate getting stuck
- Crabs eating food they can't reach
- Not being able to override certain jobs with right click commands.
- Issues with boarding causing ships to overlap
- Crabs getting angry when hit while they're allied to the player
- Can place stockpiles underneath certain entities
- Issues with sleep job
- Camera not always centering on enemy ship when it sinks.
