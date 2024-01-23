Closed Alpha 0.16

We're happy to announce maybe the largest content for the closed alpha so far. It features new events and creatures, and greatly improves the stability and feel of the game. We've listed all new features and changes/fixes below.

Major Features

Map Reveal mechanic - some events can reveal new locations on the map

Event Reveal mechanic - some events can reveal new events on the map.

Three new humanoid races: skeletons, ratmen and ghosts

Two new creatures: Sharkman and Sea witch.

Contextual captain commands. We added new commands that appear when selecting entities.

Added tending and recovery mechanics as a way to quickly patch up your crew.

Added NPCs. Events can now give non-controllable passengers and you can get rewards for bringing them to their destination.



Features

Many new events

Improved ports. You can now visit various locations on the port and multiple traders (through text dialogs).

Copper coins. This is now the lowest currency. Silver and gold have been rebalanced to have a higher value.

Hour completion for every event

Color presets for ship generation

Map generation restrictions to disallow events from repeating

Event limits per area

Ship in a Bottle animations

Expeditions, special events that typically appear on islands.

Added new meta events related to fish scarcity.

Added bandage item which is used for patching up crew.

Contextual captain commands for determining where cannons should aim.

Captain command for firing cannons immediately.

Captain command for switching between 'fire at will' and 'hold your fire' for cannons.

Several contextual commands including ones for forbidding, manning and prioritizing entities.

Added coconut and cabbage fresh food items.

Added egg animal product

Cower job. Unarmed characters will flee when hostiles get nearby.

Added new Galleon enemy ship.

Racial properties. Each race has properties that make them unique.

Cannons now show aim cones when selected

You can now double click entities to select all similar entities

Changed

Improved on-screen sailing and boarding.

Improved formatting and page flipping for Captain's Log

Optimized ship generation

Optimized map generation

Optimized Character editor

In-game time now passes slower during combat encounters

Crabs now cannot pass doors but can traverse stairs.

General performance optimisations that especially affect close combat.

Ships no longer move diagonally through the sea when they're making turns.

Rebalanced and improved existing events.

Non humanoid creatures now also have health bars

Disabled friendly fire

Improved ranged attack job (better performance and less quirky behaviour).

Added a timer for kiting enemy ships so they won't indefinitely kite you.

Default wind is now 'light breeze'. 'no wind' is made more rare.

Cancel captain command now also unmans any object the crewmember was manning

Enemy ship now tilts up and down individually from the player's ship.

Made more entities selectable

Removed cannon UI (that was never really finished) in favour of the new captain commands

Fixed