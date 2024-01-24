Share · View all patches · Build 13252474 · Last edited 24 January 2024 – 17:26:06 UTC by Wendy

We're happy to announce the Space Dragon Universal Update for SteamVR!

This update brings Space Dragon on Steam inline with the Quest and Pico ports, adding all of the additional game content from those versions.

A major overall performance boost and visual updates

More bullet hell. MORE!

New weapons for the AI enemies, including guided missiles, tracking lasers, and more

New level events and points of interest!

Additional level content leading up to the bosses

Updated boss fights!

New story content via Intercepted transmissions from the AI core

Localization added for French, Spanish, Italian, German, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, & Traditional Chinese



The update is live NOW! Check it out and remember to drop a review to let us know what you think!