Space Dragon update for 24 January 2024

Universal Update

Space Dragon update for 24 January 2024

We're happy to announce the Space Dragon Universal Update for SteamVR!

This update brings Space Dragon on Steam inline with the Quest and Pico ports, adding all of the additional game content from those versions.

  • A major overall performance boost and visual updates
    • More bullet hell. MORE!
    • New weapons for the AI enemies, including guided missiles, tracking lasers, and more
    • New level events and points of interest!
    • Additional level content leading up to the bosses
    • Updated boss fights!
    • New story content via Intercepted transmissions from the AI core
    • Localization added for French, Spanish, Italian, German, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, & Traditional Chinese

The update is live NOW! Check it out and remember to drop a review to let us know what you think!

