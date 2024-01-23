Patch notes for Beta 1.9 (23 January 2024)

New year, new patch: Dev Update & Stealth System!

Dev Update

Progress has been steady through the holidays and is accelerating once again. The final floors after Special Projects have been completed and will be revealed when StarCrawlers Chimera launches this year. When this year? Announcement coming soon!

Currently, the dev focus is shifting away from content development into refinement. Subsequent patches will focus on iterating on damage numbers, mob health, gear / weapon stats, and moving away from placeholder test values towards “real” numbers. The last few content patches (most of which will remain hidden until launch) will be focused on adding in Kickstarter backer content, secret stuff, and lore content.

Have a question about the state of a particular feature? Let me know in the comments or jump in Discord and ask away!

Thank you to everyone who has stuck with us through the rollercoaster - the end is in sight!

Thunderflux

Stealth System

The Stealth System has been overhauled and now features suspicious enemies, improvements for melee and ranged stealth builds, and new bonuses for generally behaving like a cyberninja.

Idle enemies no longer instantly detect the player on a failed stealth check. Instead, enemies now become Suspicious and enter a heightened state of awareness, searching more frequently depending on their level of suspicion and recognition. This greatly improves stealthy players trying to approach an enemy and catch them unaware.

Enemies that are suspicious may alert nearby allies about their suspicions, depending on their savvy and sociability.

Suspicious enemies will gradually become less suspicious, provided you aren’t already knifing them in the back or firing off a merc rifle while wearing heavy armor boots.

Unaware enemies no longer lose their Unaware status when hit with an Instant attack - so you can now chain Instant abilities that benefit from Unaware enemies!

Ability Changes

Abilities with bonuses against Unaware targets have updated descriptions.

Cyberninja’s Assassin Strike / Shot is now always Instant and when Perked deals increased damage and briefly Stuns.

Engineer Mech Parts now require a stack of 3 to grant a permanent Upgrade to a Mech, upgrades are now logged in the console, and Mech Minions have a reduced wander chance.

Out with Arcane, in with Psi

Arcane damage (which was largely unused) has been replaced with Psi damage, which represents general psychic trauma from being attacked by a psyker. Most Humanoid enemies now have little to no Psi resistance, while Mechanical enemies now have moderate to high Psi resistance.

Psi damage has now been added to several abilities :

Hacker’s Mindmelt now deals Psi damage and reduces Psi resistance when dealing damage.

Thought Leader’s Join Us! now deals Psi damage.

Void Psyker’s Essence Drain now deals Psi damage.

Xenobiologist’s Warp Wave has been renamed Psi Wave and now deals Psi damage.

Force Psyker’s Slam now deals Psi damage.

Punishments from the Cursed! skill tree now deal Psi damage.

The Void Psyker now loses Psi resistance when unlocking new tiers. The more you stare into the abyss, the more it stares into you.

Rare enemies that previously had Arcane effects now have Psi effects.

Fixes

Fixed an issue the the Bio Lab level creating extra stairs after loading a save on the floor - thanks Jerry!

Fixed an issue with Vendordamus selling exorbitantly priced and empty mystery loot crates after the player visits the apartment for the first time - thanks Jerry!

Fixed an issue with world UI elements on the Bio Labs level not responding to input when Permanent Free Look is enabled - thanks Jerry!

Users reported confusion when rooted in place and attempting to move (for example, when Frozen by Ice Spider attacks). Attempting to move when rooted will now skip your turn instead.

Fixed Tempered Glass Vials not being consumed when used to collect a chemical dip.

Fixed unperked Void Psyker Voidblast causing a softlock on killing a target.

Fixed an issue with some item mods reapplying stat changes when in the shared stash.

Fixed an issue with the Adrenal Organ passive effect failing to load correctly.

Fixed player Minions staying in Search mode after leaving combat.

Coming Soon (in no particular order)

New ChimeraLinq content

Backer Monsters

Backer Weapons & Gear

As always, thank you for your support!