Unsung Empires: The Cholas update for 23 January 2024

Patch 1.4

  • Addressed the problem of players being able to fall out of the gameplay area.
  • Fixed the issue where a player couldn't attack when their attack was interrupted.
  • Improved Chola's blocking speed, reducing the delay in blocking attacks.
  • Resolved the combat music loop issue.
  • Corrected the bug in mini-boss combat mode where Chola didn't consistently remain in combat mode.
  • Restored the missing waterfall sound effect.
  • Eliminated an issue where players could become stuck when attempting to climb the edge of a ledge.
  • Added indicators for miniboss attacks.
  • Rectified the animation issue where Chola's finisher move failed to connect with enemies.
  • Adjusted the direction of the parrying visual effects (VFX) to their correct position.
  • Ambience music loop fix

