Patch Notes:
- Addressed the problem of players being able to fall out of the gameplay area.
- Fixed the issue where a player couldn't attack when their attack was interrupted.
- Improved Chola's blocking speed, reducing the delay in blocking attacks.
- Resolved the combat music loop issue.
- Corrected the bug in mini-boss combat mode where Chola didn't consistently remain in combat mode.
- Restored the missing waterfall sound effect.
- Eliminated an issue where players could become stuck when attempting to climb the edge of a ledge.
- Added indicators for miniboss attacks.
- Rectified the animation issue where Chola's finisher move failed to connect with enemies.
- Adjusted the direction of the parrying visual effects (VFX) to their correct position.
- Ambience music loop fix
Changed files in this update