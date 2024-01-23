-Fixed character swapping ladder bug
-Fixed overworld wagon animated while paused
-Fixed Win32 texture bug
-Fixed player damage false pausing bug
-Fixed end of level coin count bug
-Fixed character swapping light bug
-Added sound effect to character swapping
GunQuest update for 23 January 2024
GunQuest: Discord Bug Crusher Update Version 0.1.0.1
