GunQuest update for 23 January 2024

GunQuest: Discord Bug Crusher Update Version 0.1.0.1

-Fixed character swapping ladder bug
-Fixed overworld wagon animated while paused
-Fixed Win32 texture bug
-Fixed player damage false pausing bug
-Fixed end of level coin count bug
-Fixed character swapping light bug
-Added sound effect to character swapping

