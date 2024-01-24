Patch V0.3.3

Our new and improved controls make it very easy to manually select enemy targets and also allow you to select multiple Turrets at the same time. Here's an overview of how the new controls work.

Leftclick, hold and drag opens up a selection box. You can also hold CTRL and leftclick to select multiple Turrets. Doubleclick any Turret to select all Turrets of that type (for example: all of your Howitzers).

With one or more Turrets selected, rightclick an enemy unit to target it. The unit will be marked and remembered, even if the unit is still out of range. The enemy target will be prioritized over any other target.



We've also added in voice-over lines for Structure select, target select, target out of range, structure lost and life lost. Voice actors Mitch Xander and Michael Malconian have done a terrific job bringing these United Coalition Force characters to life.

This update brings in a new level: Farm Fields. Nestled in the heart of the Pashmal region, these farms yield some of the most valuable crops in the country. This heavily cultivated area has become a hotspot for RFA activities. Your task is to establish a bridgehead along the river and prevent the RFA from exploiting the surrounding crops.



This update also adds completely new foliage to some of our maps. You'll find lush new trees, bushes and plants in Valley Village, Lost Outpost, Highway of Death and Oasis.

Check out the full change list:

Added Farm Fields level

Added new foliage to Valley Village, Lost Outpost, Highway of Death and Oasis levels

Added new rock terrain textures to Lost Outpost level

Added multiple selection

Added selection box using leftclick and drag

Added ability to select multiple Structures by type using doubleclick

Added ability to select multiple Structures using CTRL

Added ability to manually select an enemy target using rightclick (rightclick no longer deselects)

Added ability for Turret Structures to remember an enemy target before it gets into range

Added enemy target indicator

Added range indicators during wave

Updated bottomleft menu for multiple selection

Updated Target Prioritization menu for multiple selection (if multiple TP modes are being used, the icons become cyan)

Updated ingame SFX to improve performance

Added voice-over lines for Structure select, enemy target select, target out of range, structure lost and life lost

Added Settings menu sliders for voice-over volume and UI sound effects volume

Fix for Hesco Wall disappearing at long range at low settings

Fix for range indicators not showing up after a wave even though the button is pressed

Slightly nerfed Rotary Cannon damage radius to make Rotary Cannon blob less effective

If you run into any issues, please leave a comment in this thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1986940/discussions/0/5221372225841116634/