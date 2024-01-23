 Skip to content

AColony update for 23 January 2024

v0.3.062

23 January 2024

Hi everyone,
a new patch (v0.3.062) is out with some smaller fixes:

  • fixed bug which has not unlocked battlement materials
  • fixed that setting squad in combat mode with immobilized colonists locked combat mode on host\
  • fixed very rare error in online-coop when player tries to medicate colonist on ground
  • fixed that destroy power cables vertical in walls showed that no path available
  • started with the work on new combat mechanics

I hope you all have an awesome day,
Cheers!

