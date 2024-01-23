Share · View all patches · Build 13252101 · Last edited 23 January 2024 – 20:26:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

a new patch (v0.3.062) is out with some smaller fixes:

fixed bug which has not unlocked battlement materials

fixed that setting squad in combat mode with immobilized colonists locked combat mode on host\

fixed very rare error in online-coop when player tries to medicate colonist on ground

fixed that destroy power cables vertical in walls showed that no path available

started with the work on new combat mechanics

I hope you all have an awesome day,

Cheers!