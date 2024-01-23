Hi everyone,
a new patch (v0.3.062) is out with some smaller fixes:
- fixed bug which has not unlocked battlement materials
- fixed that setting squad in combat mode with immobilized colonists locked combat mode on host\
- fixed very rare error in online-coop when player tries to medicate colonist on ground
- fixed that destroy power cables vertical in walls showed that no path available
- started with the work on new combat mechanics
I hope you all have an awesome day,
Cheers!
Changed files in this update