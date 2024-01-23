- Fix not being able to fast-fall when holding left or right.
- Fix “Show Tablet” not being accessible with a keyboard due to a key being double-bound.
- Fix player icon sometimes starting off screen in the overworld map.
- Fix overworld map sometimes having strange colors when pressing left/right after selecting a planet.
The Last Medic update for 23 January 2024
Update v1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1905041 Depot 1905041
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update