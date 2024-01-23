 Skip to content

The Last Medic update for 23 January 2024

Update v1.1

Build 13251949

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix not being able to fast-fall when holding left or right.
  • Fix “Show Tablet” not being accessible with a keyboard due to a key being double-bound.
  • Fix player icon sometimes starting off screen in the overworld map.
  • Fix overworld map sometimes having strange colors when pressing left/right after selecting a planet.

