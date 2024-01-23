Jan23 Patch Notes

Hi everyone. I've decided to release the next build!

**Old save files will no longer work with this build! (sorry)***

First and foremost I want to note that the combat system (or lake thereof) is nowhere near complete. Since it will take some time to fully flesh out the combat, I didn't want to hold up all the other changes I've been working on. I have some plans to make combat more interesting and will release more details in the future.

Here's what's included with this patch:

Item quality levels: There are 5 levels of quality for crops and foraged items. Currently, the quality you receive is based on your farming or foraging skill. There are still no quality levels for fish but maybe in the future there will be. The sell value of these goods has been decreased significantly for lower quality levels so money may be harder to come by in the early game. Every step up in quality is a 15% increase in the sell value of the crops.

Fertilizers: There are 3 fertilizers in the game now. Water Sipper Fertilizer which causes tiles to retain water so you only have to water once for the lifetime of the crop. Weed Ward Fertilizer which will prevent weeds from growing on the crop. And High Yield Fertilizer which will give you a chance to double your harvest output. Fertilizers can be bought from Melody in any season. They can only be applied on tilled soil or tilled soil with seeds. Once the crop has grown a single day, you will no longer be able to add fertilizer. The type of fertilizer will show up in the crop tooltip when you hover over so you'll know what fertilizer your crops have. There may be more fertilizers in the future.

Combat: There is a new area in the mines with monsters. If you want to avoid combat you can still use the old mines as they were. The sword 'tool' has been changed to the sickle. There are 3 new types of swords that can be bought from Melody that simply do increasing amounts of damage. You'll have to carry these in your inventory and use them like a regular item if you want to do more damage. If you finish the tutorial, wispy will accompany you in the slime-infested mines and he will shoot projectiles at the enemies. I will be exploring adding companions to the game as well as stats for your companions and yourself. Also hopefully I'll be adding rare swords and equipment for combat as well. And more dungeons in the future. Currently the slime mines are simply another way to mine ore but that will change later. Also, with combat I've added health. So now there is a health and energy for your player. If your health or hp drops to 0 you will pass out and wake up the next morning with your energy diminished.

Beach Shack: You can buy the beach shack and sleep there if you like. Just interact with the sign in order to purchase it (if you're rich enough). If you sleep there, you'll wake up there the next day of course. You can hear the waves from inside which is cool too.

A map: The map tab is added to the Menu UI (hotkey m). Each tile represents a scene. There's a star that indicates where you are currently. When you hover over the tile, some details about the scene are shown along with the NPCs that should be in the scene at the current time. The map doesn't drill into each and every scene. For example, if an NPC is in their house, they will be shown to be in the Town scene (or whatever scene their house is located in). The map is a little crude but I hope it is effective enough for now.

Also: Many other bug fixes and improvements. Probably some other things I'm forgetting to mention at the moment.

Let me know if you encounter any bugs!