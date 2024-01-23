 Skip to content

Capitals Quizzer update for 23 January 2024

v16.0

23 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This version makes big improvements to how the game is played! Now you can score more points if you answer a question quickly, and what you score is multiplied by how many you've answered correctly in a row (your streak). The game doesn't continue forever any more - you have a limited number of questions to prove that you're the best! We've also made improvements to how the questions are selected to provide a more interesting challenge. Also, you now receive bonus points at the end of the game for achieving certain tasks. Thanks for playing!

