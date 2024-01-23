Day 1 Stability Patch

Hey Creators,

What a ride it's been since The Universim 1.0 hit the shelves! We're over the moon seeing you all dive into the game and enjoy it. Before anything else, a huge shout-out for your incredible support – it means the world to us.

We've been burning the midnight oil, fixing bugs and ironing out the kinks before and after the launch. Here's a quick update on what we've fixed in the first 24 hours and what we're looking at next.

What’s Been Fixed

The cinematic shot during the rocket launch in the Barn Event is no longer getting stuck. The Nugget that refused to go in the rocket has now been gently persuaded to go along with their cohorts

The big ships in the Alien Invasion Event are no longer stuck due to UFOs trying their hardest to target Exiles

Alien Invasion Ships spawning inside the HUGE planet is now fixed. If issue happened to you, all you need to do is reload your game.

Pollution is now in the correct language

Twin possibility was not showcasing the value but a tag

Subtitles are now present for all languages

Placing an Epicenter at the start of the game will no longer spawn multiple messages on the left side of the screen

The Nugget Display Actor error that was causing your Nuggets to die of hunger and thirst has now been resolved, and they should work normally after reloading the save file

Linux and Mac issue that states user32.dll not found is most likely fixed. We’re relying on your feedback to let us know if this is still a reoccurring issue, as we have a limited number of machines with those OS’s available to test.

We told the Narrator to stop repeating, “This is quite a beautiful planet. Try not to ruin it,” though we have seen reports of it still happening, so we are still investigating the issue

The “fly to” button is not active when trying to return from the moon.

Fixing “This is quite a beautiful planet. Try not to ruin it” repeating line of dialogue.

When flying to the moon, the roads are not being generated correctly, causing the game to crash.

A dead Nugget appeared in a shot-down UFO, causing an issue for players.

**

What the team is currently working on

**

Performance Optimization.

The Rotating Stabilizer perk locks a portion of Research.

An additional indication for The Red Barn and Red Hooded Nuggets is that because of the lack of interaction with them, some fans think that they’re bugged out.

And all other game-breaking issues are going to take priority.

Floating in air Red Barn

Trade Ships getting stuck in the middle of the trade and adding time

Big Bird quest not completing

Tesla Quest ( Battery parts do not have smoke )

Mac / Linux visual issues

Can't find your issue on the list? No worries! Head over to our Discord and let us know. Our devs are right there in the trenches with you, ready to sort out any hiccups, pronto.

Again, a massive thank you for all the support and love. If you're digging the game, we'd be stoked if you could leave us a review on Steam. And hey, spread the word to your friends - the more, the merrier!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/352720/The_Universim/

Keep on gaming, and stay awesome!